Several injured after Route 33 crash in Northampton County
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured after a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning.
The wreck happened after three vehicles were traveling south on Route 33 southbound in Bushkill Township, just south of Henry Road.
A Dodge Caravan and a Jeep Wrangler were slowing to a stop near a work zone. A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was also traveling south, struck the back of the Dodge.
The Dodge went off the east side of the highway into the center median, rolling over at least once before landing on its wheels.
The tractor-trailer also struck the Jeep, which went off the west side of the highway.
Six people who were in the Dodge were sent to the hospitals with minor injuries. The people in the Jeep were not injured.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley
Martin Guitar plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley.Read More »
- Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery
- Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial
- Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison
- Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer
- Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man
- Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial
- Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer
- State police request help in locating missing Nockamixon boater
- Updated Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery
- Updated Health Beat: Type 1 diabetes predictor
- Updated Philadelphia man sentenced for fatal drug overdose in Berks
- Updated Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley
- Updated Met-Ed: Downed trees likely cause of lost power in Exeter
- Updated Bill to take over insurance exchange wins House's backing
- Man killed after vehicle strikes telephone pole