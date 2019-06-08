Several injured after Route 33 crash in Northampton County

69 News

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured after a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened after three vehicles were traveling south on Route 33 southbound in Bushkill Township, just south of Henry Road.

A Dodge Caravan and a Jeep Wrangler were slowing to a stop near a work zone. A Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was also traveling south, struck the back of the Dodge.

The Dodge went off the east side of the highway into the center median, rolling over at least once before landing on its wheels.

The tractor-trailer also struck the Jeep, which went off the west side of the highway.

Six people who were in the Dodge were sent to the hospitals with minor injuries. The people in the Jeep were not injured.