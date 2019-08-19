Shooting incident begins in Allentown, ends in Catasauqua

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a shooting incident that left a woman injured began in Allentown and ended in Catasauqua.

Emergency dispatchers said they got a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Allentown police said a woman who was shot in the leg drove into Catasaqua and made contact with police in the area of 12th and Race streets.

There's no word on her condition.

Allentown police said no arrests have been made.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist saw a car with bullet holes in it near 12th and Race streets.

