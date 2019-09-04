Shot fired inside home while sheriff serves warrant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are being questioned after a shot was fired inside a home in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.
Lehigh County sheriffs were serving a warrant at the corner house at Grant and Pine when they heard a shot fired inside, Allentown police said.
Authorities are talking to two people to find out what happened. Authorities have a weapon they assume was the one which was fired, police said.
Nobody was injured.
Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

When you walk into Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine the first word from many is wow. From the decor to the food, you can tell this is a place meant to be a cut above the rest.
