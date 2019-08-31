Shots fired at Stevens Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police responded to a possible shooting at 6th and Tilghman Street early Saturday morning.
Assistant Police Chief Gail Struss said that the shooting took place right before 1 a.m. in Stevens Park.
Struss said four juvenille males who were not identified, were involved.
The target of the shooting was an unidentified male, said authorities.
A 69 News Freelance photojournalist at the scene said there was a heavy police presence and bullet casings on the ground.
Struss said no injuries were reported.
