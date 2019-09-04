Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine

A new restaurant in Easton wants to treat you like one of the family.

When you walk into Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine the first word from many is wow. From the decor to the food, you can tell this is a place meant to be a cut above the rest.

"We went with the word artisan because we really pride ourselves on the recipes and the techniques we use," Jasmeet Bansal said.

Not bad for a family that has never worked in the restaurant industry before. The Bansal family all held different corporate jobs, but the constant for them is family dinners, dinners they want to share with others.

The business merger is netting the family big gains on the restaurant scene.

Reservations are filling up and many are raving about their signature dish. The butter chicken is a comfort food in the Punjabi culture but Aman's is set apart by the way it's prepared.

"The sauce itself, the tomato sauce that the chef makes. He has his own secret recipe. There's a blend of a lot of spices," Bansal said.

There are plenty of dishes to choose from as well. like the Tandoori shrimp sizzler, cooked in a 600- degree Tandoor clay oven.

There is also the Naan bread, and dozens of rice dishes to go as a side.

The owners say they are breaking the mold when it comes to a typical Indian restaurant.

"We're foodies, we've been going to restaurants in New York, and D.C. These are Michelin star Indian restaurants, and we should have that in the Valley as well," Bansal said.

With these dishes, Aman's could be getting a star of its own.