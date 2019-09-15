Six-vehicle crash ties up traffic on the turnpike

69 News

SALFORD TWP., Pa. - Police said six vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 476 southbound between the Quakertown and Lansdale exits Sunday afternoon.

It happened at mile marker 37.5 in Salford Township, Montgomery County.

As of 1 p.m., crews were still working to get to the scene to remove the vehicles.

All southbound lanes were blocked.

Multiple injuries were reported.

