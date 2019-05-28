BREAKING NEWS

Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

May 28, 2019

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:08 AM EDT

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Two police officers were injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Sunday night.

Two vehicles and a police ATV were involved in the crash on Route 512 at South Main Street in Pen Argyl around 8 p.m., state police said.

A pickup truck and car crashed when the truck driver turned in front of the car onto South Main Street. The impact sent the vehicles into a police ATV which was stopped at the intersection.

Two Slate Belt officers were injured and drove themselves to the hospital for treatment, police said.

One of the other drivers had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The truck driver, a 39-year-old Bangor man, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the state police Belfast barracks for a breath test and charges will be filed, police said.

