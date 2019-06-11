Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
Muzzicato has a detention hearing Tuesday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Slate Belt man accused of terrorizing his neighborhood in Northampton County with a series of explosions is expected in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday.
Jason Muzzicato has a detention hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in which a federal judge will decide if he will be in custody while the case moves forward.
People who live in the ground zero of where a series of explosions have gone off the last few months think it was reaction to a bad breakup.
Court records show that suspect Jason Muzzicato's ex-girlfriend had a protection from abuse order. Because of that, Muzzicato was not allowed to have weapons. Officials say they found loaded ones in his house.
The property on Flicksville Road in Washington Township, Northampton County, was searched by the FBI, state police, and township police.
Police say 44-year-old Muzzicato was cooperative.
At least a dozen explosions were reported to police since March, and police recovered at least three devices, the most recent one late last week.
Muzzicato is charged with a federal count of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition while subject of a domestic violence protection order. He is represented by a public defender.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
A Slate Belt man accused of terrorizing his neighborhood in Northampton County with a series of explosions is expected in federal court Tuesday.Read More »
- Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase
- Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex
- Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
- Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
- 5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
- Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week
- Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
- String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
- Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville
- Updated KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Reading police seek woman reported missing by family
- Lauren's Hope: Local nonprofit helps families with brain-injured children