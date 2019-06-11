Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Slate Belt man accused of terrorizing his neighborhood in Northampton County with a series of explosions is expected in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday.

Jason Muzzicato has a detention hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in which a federal judge will decide if he will be in custody while the case moves forward.

People who live in the ground zero of where a series of explosions have gone off the last few months think it was reaction to a bad breakup.

Court records show that suspect Jason Muzzicato's ex-girlfriend had a protection from abuse order. Because of that, Muzzicato was not allowed to have weapons. Officials say they found loaded ones in his house.

The property on Flicksville Road in Washington Township, Northampton County, was searched by the FBI, state police, and township police.

Police say 44-year-old Muzzicato was cooperative.

At least a dozen explosions were reported to police since March, and police recovered at least three devices, the most recent one late last week.

Muzzicato is charged with a federal count of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition while subject of a domestic violence protection order. He is represented by a public defender.