Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

BANGOR, Pa. - A Slate Belt man is facing new federal charges in connection with a series of bombs in Northampton County.

The charges were announced following a raid on the man's home a couple weeks ago, during which investigators say they found explosives and guns he wasn't supposed to have.

43-year-old Jason Muzzicato was arrested the day that raid took place.

However, he wasn't indicted until Tuesday.

His attorney, John Waldron, says he knew the indictment was coming, but his client is upset his name has been linked to these explosions.

Back in November 2017, Muzzicato's ex-girlfriend filed a protection from abuse order against him.

Under federal law, anyone subject to a PFA order is not allowed to have guns.

According to the U.S attorney's office, FBI agents, state troopers and Washington Township police found a whole lot of them when they raided Muzzicato's home on Flicksville Road on June 7.

They say they seized seven improvised explosive devices and nine guns, including multiple AR-15 rifles and semi-automatic pistols.

He was arrested on the spot.

"As anyone in this day and age, a lot of people possess firearms for self-protection, so other than that, that's the reason that he possessed the weapons," Muzzicato's attorney, John Waldron, said in a phone interview.

Waldron says Muzzicato has never and was not planning to hurt anyone with the weapons, despite being named a suspect in a series of explosions in Northampton County over the last several months.

"There's been no connection, up to this point in time, of my client causing any explosions in the Bangor area or any other area," Waldron said.

"I'm not aware of any evidence, and I've been provided no evidence of him causing any explosions anywhere."

The same day as the raid at his house, Muzzicato's business, Bangor Motor Works, was also searched, and police say they found evidence there, too.

As a result, he was indicted by a grand jury on multiple federal charges.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney William McSwain says Muzzicato's "alleged behavior violated the law and threatened public safety."

Authorities also say they were investigating vehicles being vandalized by nails and fluids found on roads in the Bangor area.

Muzzicato’s truck was allegedly modified to disperse both, among other things.

"At this point in time, I'm not aware of the results of that investigation because they haven't been finalize," Waldron said.

It's important to note Muzzicato has not been charged with setting off any explosions.

If he is convicted, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.