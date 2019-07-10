Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun

Slate Belt Regional Police Department

Slate Belt Regional Police Department

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - When police officers found two men suspected in a string of Slate Belt break-ins sitting in their car, they also allegedly found a stolen handgun, gloves and flashlights.

Slate Belt Regional police have charged Marcelino Sepulveda, 23, Reynaldo Sepulveda, 21,

and 18-year-old Luis Sepulveda in connection with break-ins at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Pen Argyl and First United Methodist Church in Wind Gap. The trio is also suspected in a series of car break-ins across Pen Argyl and an early-morning burglary of a borough home.

Slate Belt Regional police were first dispatched to an East Plainfield Avenue home shortly after 4 a.m. on July 1 to investigate a burglary in progress. The homeowner told officers that he awoke to the sound of a man in his house, according to court records.

Several items were taken from the house and stashed in the backyard. They were recovered, but a box of personal checks, a camera bag and a flashlight were not found, police said.

Police reported the same day to St. Elizabeth's on West Babbit Avenue to investigate another break-in. The burglars entered the church shortly after 2 a.m. through a broken stained-glass window and were seen on video surveillance using a large fence post tool to break into locked rooms, according to records.

Each burglar carried a fanny pack across his shoulders, and one of the thieves was wearing Champion sneakers and a puffy jacket, according to authorities. One burglar was carrying a handgun.

Police said they received complaints throughout the day about thefts and attempted break-ins from 13 vehicles across the borough on Applegate, North Lobb, North Robinson and East Plainfield avenues. Thefts included money, a taser, pepper spray, wallets, electronics, sunglasses and even a passport. Officers said they found keys for St. Elizabeth on North Lobb Avenue, where someone had broken into some vehicles.

Authorities also investigated a break-in at First United Methodist on West Street in Wind Gap, where money was stolen and extensive damage was done to a safe, filing cabinets, a cash box and an ice chest.

Officers said they recovered shoe prints and noted that the damage at the Wind Gap church was distinct and matched that at the Pen Argyl church. Police estimate the burglars did more than $5,000 worth of damage to the two churches.

Authorities said an officer happened upon a car parked in Pen Argyl about 2 a.m. July 2 with a driver and two passengers. One of the passengers, Luis Sepulveda, was wearing Champion sneakers and a puffy jacket that bore a striking resemblance to one of the burglars caught on surveillance video in the St. Elizabeth's break-in, police said.

Police said Marcelino Sepulveda, the driver and owner of the car, agreed to a search of the vehicle, which is when the officer allegedly found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in a fanny pack under the front passenger seat. The gun was reported stolen from Hellertown. Court records do not indicate that any charges have been filed against a second passenger identified in court papers.

Police said they found Reynaldo Sepulveda on foot in Pen Argyl. Investigators said a review of the video surveillance from St. Elizabeth's shows he was wearing the same clothing and sneakers during the break-in as he was when he was arrested. The gun seen in surveillance footage also appears to match the stolen handgun found in the car, according to police.

On July 5, police said they found the tool they believe was used in the church break-ins. Authorities said it was found in the backyard of an Applegate Avenue home near where a vehicle was ransacked on July 1.

Authorities charged Luis Sepulveda, of Buttonwood Road in Northampton, with three counts of burglary and single counts of institutional vandalism, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies. He also faces 13 misdemeanor counts of theft from a vehicle. He was arraigned on two sets of charges with bail set at a combined $275,000.

Police charged Reynaldo Sepulveda, of South Brooke Street in Allentown, with three counts of burglary and single counts of institutional vandalism and receiving stolen property, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor counts of theft from a vehicle, possessing an instrument of a crime, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned on two sets of charges with bail set at a combined $215,000.

Marcelino Sepulveda, of West Turner Street in Allentown, faces single felony counts of conspiracy and receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $75,000.

All three men failed to post bail and were sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for July 16.