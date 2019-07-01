Lehigh Valley

Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for information on two people suspected of breaking into a church early Monday.

The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating an overnight burglary of the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church on 300 West Babbit Avenue in Pen Argyl.

Police say two males broke into the church around 2:10 a.m. Monday, possibly through a window at the church, according to a Facebook post.

Police say the males entered several rooms in the building.

Officials are still determining what items were stolen from the church.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

