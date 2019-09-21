Sludge plant withdrawn, new plan to be submitted

Related Stories Sludge plant plans withdrawn in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TWP, Pa. - A proposed sludge treatment plant in Northampton County's Slate Belt is off the table, at least for now.

The developer has withdrawn its plan for the Synagro Slate Belt Heat Recovery Center in Plainfield Township.

The plant would use landfill gas to turn human waste into fertilizer.

The application had been on the table for nearly three years, but zoning issues and environmental worries have held things up.

The developer pulled the plan Thursday night after the township supervisors did not vote.

The owners indicated a new plan will be submitted saying the project promotes green energy.