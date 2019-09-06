Limon in Hellertown named the best budget restaurant in Pa.

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A small restaurant in Hellertown has been nationally recognized as one of the best in Pennsylvania.

Zuhal Lambrugo opened Limon in Hellertown in 2016 with one goal, to bring her Turkish heritage to the community.

"It has been always my dream to cook and serve," Lambrugo said.

She wanted to make it a family affair. "We decided with my brother you know we should open up a little corner and present our food actually," Lambrugo said.

When most of us go out to eat, we're looking for great food at a great price.

To make that easier, Buzzfeed made a list of he best budget restaurant in every state. For Pennsylvania it was Limon.

With prices ranging from $11 to $30, it makes sense why Limon has stayed busy over the last three years.

But regardless of the new recognition, Lambrugo is just happy to be serving food to her community.

"I cannot ask anything more than it has been," she said.