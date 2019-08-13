Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire
Fire badly damaged Cigar Factory property in 2018
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown developer behind a proposed 15th Street apartment and townhouse project destroyed by a massive fire in 2018 has revived plans for a much smaller apartment project.
Developer Nat Hyman appeared before the Allentown Planning Commission on Tuesday to present revised plans for what's left of the Cigar Factory property at 415 N. 15th St. Hyman had proposed Franklin Place, a 69-apartment building fronted by 10 townhouses bounded by 15th, Scott, Warren and North Franklin streets.
In October 2018, fire heavily damaged the larger building on the property bounded by North Franklin, Warren and Scott streets. The building was ultimately demolished.
Hyman has applied for a new adaptive re-use to renovate the remaining building that fronts 15th Street into 16 studio apartments. Hyman said the project will contain seven apartments on the first floor and eight apartments on the second floor. One end of the building has a third floor, which will contain one slightly larger apartment.
The apartments will measure about 800 square feet with the lone third-floor apartment measuring about 1,100 square feet. Hyman said he expects the apartments to fetch about $900 a month with the larger apartment going for about $1,100 a month.
Existing garages on the property will be used for tenant storage.
The project will also include a roughly 15,000-square-foot park featuring grass, trees and benches that will be open to residents and anyone in the neighborhood. The park will occupy what was previously the larger building on the property.
"If you walk that area, there is no green space," Hyman said after the meeting.
Hyman said bricked up windows on the second and third floors will be re-opened for the new apartments.
City planning staff had a few recommendations for the developer, including re-striping diagonal parking along Scott Street and hiring a landscape architect to design the project's green space.
Planning commissioners agreed with the staff's concerns about parking along Scott Street that sees drivers essentially backing onto the street. Hyman said the now smaller project has ample parking, so he'd be willing to re-stripe or even eliminate the parking along Scott Street.
He was reluctant, however, to hire a landscape architect to design the green space and was surprised by the planning commission's reaction to the proposed park.
The park will not be a dedicated city park and will be maintained by Hyman's development company. Still, planning commissioners said they wanted to see even some minimal lighting in the park if it will be open to the general public. They also suggested a better design of the green space such as a grassy central area surrounded by trees. Planning Commissioner Christian Brown recommended that the Allentown Shade Tree Commission review the park.
Planning commissioners ultimately supported the project and recommended that the city's zoning hearing board approve the developer's adaptive re-use application. Hyman said after the meeting that the approval process and construction should take about 18 months.
