Lehigh Valley

Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire

Fire badly damaged Cigar Factory property in 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:12 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown developer behind a proposed 15th Street apartment and townhouse project destroyed by a massive fire in 2018 has revived plans for a much smaller apartment project.

Developer Nat Hyman appeared before the Allentown Planning Commission on Tuesday to present revised plans for what's left of the Cigar Factory property at 415 N. 15th St. Hyman had proposed Franklin Place, a 69-apartment building fronted by 10 townhouses bounded by 15th, Scott, Warren and North Franklin streets.

In October 2018, fire heavily damaged the larger building on the property bounded by North Franklin, Warren and Scott streets. The building was ultimately demolished.

Hyman has applied for a new adaptive re-use to renovate the remaining building that fronts 15th Street into 16 studio apartments. Hyman said the project will contain seven apartments on the first floor and eight apartments on the second floor. One end of the building has a third floor, which will contain one slightly larger apartment.

The apartments will measure about 800 square feet with the lone third-floor apartment measuring about 1,100 square feet. Hyman said he expects the apartments to fetch about $900 a month with the larger apartment going for about $1,100 a month.

Existing garages on the property will be used for tenant storage.

The project will also include a roughly 15,000-square-foot park featuring grass, trees and benches that will be open to residents and anyone in the neighborhood. The park will occupy what was previously the larger building on the property.

"If you walk that area, there is no green space," Hyman said after the meeting.

Hyman said bricked up windows on the second and third floors will be re-opened for the new apartments.

City planning staff had a few recommendations for the developer, including re-striping diagonal parking along Scott Street and hiring a landscape architect to design the project's green space.

Planning commissioners agreed with the staff's concerns about parking along Scott Street that sees drivers essentially backing onto the street. Hyman said the now smaller project has ample parking, so he'd be willing to re-stripe or even eliminate the parking along Scott Street.

He was reluctant, however, to hire a landscape architect to design the green space and was surprised by the planning commission's reaction to the proposed park.

The park will not be a dedicated city park and will be maintained by Hyman's development company. Still, planning commissioners said they wanted to see even some minimal lighting in the park if it will be open to the general public. They also suggested a better design of the green space such as a grassy central area surrounded by trees. Planning Commissioner Christian Brown recommended that the Allentown Shade Tree Commission review the park.

Planning commissioners ultimately supported the project and recommended that the city's zoning hearing board approve the developer's adaptive re-use application. Hyman said after the meeting that the approval process and construction should take about 18 months.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:12 PM

  • WSW 6 mph
  • 27°
  • 64%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Over 1.2 million guests visit Lehigh Valley for Musikfest, setting record

Over 1.2 million guests visit Lehigh Valley for Musikfest, setting record

Musikfest 2019 wraps up with Brad Paisley

Musikfest 2019 wraps up with Brad Paisley

Active shooter training held at Lehigh Valley Mall

Active shooter training held at Lehigh Valley Mall

Fire damages Whitehall apartment building
69 News

Fire damages Whitehall apartment building

Helicopter pilot critical after crash near LVIA, family says

Helicopter pilot critical after crash near LVIA, family says

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 11th, 2019

Williams 3 RBIs helps IronPigs snap skid

Williams 3 RBIs helps IronPigs snap skid

Crews respond to basement fire in Lehigh County

Crews respond to basement fire in Lehigh County

Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport

Helicopter crashes near Lehigh Valley International Airport

WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League

WFMZ softball team competes in tournament benefiting Police Athletic League

Girls Scouts across eastern Pennsylvania celebrate National S'mores Day

Girls Scouts across eastern Pennsylvania celebrate National S'mores Day

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019

Child dies after being found unresponsive in Easton pool

Child dies after being found unresponsive in Easton pool

Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County

Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County

Annual wrestling tournament raises $100K for cancer research

Annual wrestling tournament raises $100K for cancer research

Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill

Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill

History's Headlines: The Jackson Two

History's Headlines: The Jackson Two

Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown

Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
69 News

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222

4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222

Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage

Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage

Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine

Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine

Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes

Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition
69 News

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition

South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten

South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten

Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down

Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down

Hazmat team called to St. Luke's facility

Hazmat team called to St. Luke's facility

Lehigh County names new emergency services director
69 News

Lehigh County names new emergency services director

The 'hard soft rock' sound of Michigander coming to Musikfest
photo courtesy Musikfest

The 'hard soft rock' sound of Michigander coming to Musikfest

Godsmack set to headline Steel Stage Friday at Musikfest

Godsmack set to headline Steel Stage Friday at Musikfest

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions

ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions

Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers

Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers

Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident

Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident

No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem

No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem

Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown

Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown

After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close

After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close

Paper cup company moving to Bethlehem, bringing new jobs

Paper cup company moving to Bethlehem, bringing new jobs

Art Cart at St. Luke's helps bring patients joy
69 News

Art Cart at St. Luke's helps bring patients joy

CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand

CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand

Slate Belt man shot during home invasion

Slate Belt man shot during home invasion

Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal

Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal

Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced

Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced

Looking into the future of ArtsQuest

Looking into the future of ArtsQuest

Allentown announces pool closing dates
69 News

Allentown announces pool closing dates

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather