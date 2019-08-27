Smooth start to school year in Northampton, despite roadwork
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Despite multiple road projects in the Northampton Area School District, students made it to their destinations on the first day of school Monday with only a few hitches.
Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik told the school board at its meeting Monday night that all 3,000 high school and middle school students plus 2,400 elementary school students made it to school on time, except for those on two buses that ran into delays due to road construction.
Even with four bridges out across the 98-square-mile district and major construction at Airport Road and Route 329, he said the first day of school went smoothly for the district's 650 employees and its students.
Asked after the meeting if schedules might have to be adjusted to compensate for the construction, Kovalchik said the all school hours will remain unchanged and that the district will adapt until the road work is completed.
