Some canceling trips to Dominican Republic after tourist deaths

Nine deaths in the Dominican Republic have some travelers canceling their vacation plans.

The FBI is investigating the deaths and one New Jersey congressman is asking the State Department to get involved.

Some experts say travelers should wait and see what happens.

Susan Kittle with Never Grow Up Vacations says some of her clients are canceling plans to the Dominican Republic after nine Americans mysteriously died in recent months, including Whitehall resident Miranda Schaup-Werner.

Allentown resident Carrie Yocum was supposed to go in July, but switched her plans to Jamaica.

"It's vacation we want to be able to be you know relaxed have fun and not have to worry about what we're eating and what we're drinking," Yocum said.

The FBI is working with investigators in the DR to determine if the deaths are related.

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone has asked the State Department to reassess the DR's Travel Advisory.

Jennifer Doncsecz with VIP Vacations is currently in the DR meeting with Delta travel advisors.

She says the intense media attention is scaring travelers, perhaps prematurely.

"If you're going in the next week and you just don't want to go then let's change your plans. If you're thinking about going in the next six months it doesn't actually hurt to wait until some of these toxicology reports come out," Doncsecz said.

Doncsecz says while some providers will work with customers, others will charge change fees.

And she says traveler's insurance won't cover changes in this situation.

As for Yocum, she paid the fees.

"We want to see how it plays out," Yocum said. She says she isn't ruling out a trip to the DR in the future.