Some communities concerned as Harrisburg lawmakers gear up for vote on 5G technology rollout

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - From self-driving cars to artificial intelligence, to mobile light speed internet, "Virtually every economic sector benefits from fast 5G connections," said Lower Macungie Township Commissioner Ron Beitler.

But the doorway to the 5G world are small cellular antennas, a lot of them.

"The way that these units work is that they're more intense and faster, but they don't throw as far, so you need more to get adequate coverage," Beitler said.

Beitler says for the past year the township has drafted ordinances on how these 5G towers will be implemented and regulated.

But a new proposed House Bill is set to override that, and it's causing concern statewide.

The Pennsylvania Municipal League put out a legislative alert, worried about a free for all. That could have new giant antennas and poles installed throughout towns and neighborhoods.

"This bill isn't ready for prime time," Beitler.

Bill sponsor and Lehigh Valley State Rep. Peter Schweyer agrees.

He said there will be amendments to the bill before it's voted on next week, adding a uniform plan is key to roll out 5G as soon as possible.

As for Beitler, who does want the rollout, he's hopeful the final bill takes in all sides, including fee structures that can vary between municipalities.

"That is where we want to make sure when trying to enact one size fits all, account for the costs everywhere. Revenue not neutral, so we are not losing money in the transactions," Beitler said.