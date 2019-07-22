Lehigh Valley

Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor

Protest may be held this weekend

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:31 PM EDT

Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This Sunday is the Lehigh Valley Puerto Rican Parade and Festival. Community members say this weekend's events will include large protests if Puerto Rico's governor hasn't resigned by then.

The streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, were filled with protesters.

Some anticipated a million people would turn out to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello.

Several members of his cabinet were arrested by the FBI and some of his texts from a group chat were leaked.

Those texts contained derogatory statements about women, homosexuals and people who died in Hurricane Maria.

"I have to say it's the first time that I see people coming together, no matter their political ideologies. The first time I see them coming together for a common cause, which is to request that the governor resign," said Northampton County Community College professor Teresa Donate, who is in Puerto Rico.

Victor Martinez, the Le Mega Allentown radio host, was in Puerto Rico last week for another large-scale protest.

He says the Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population is watching what's happening in the streets of San Juan, and if the governor doesn't resign a local protest could happen the night before the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival at the PPL building.

"On Saturday 8 o'clock we are going to get together right in the footsteps of the PPL building, so when the building turns red and blue, we can bring our flags and express our patriotism and our pride and if he hasn't resigned by then demand that he resigned," Martinez said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:24 PM

  • SSW 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
Rich Rolen

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

History's Headlines: A woman of importance
69 News

History's Headlines: A woman of importance

Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown

Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters

Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters

Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime

Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime

PPL prepares for heatwave

PPL prepares for heatwave

State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars

State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission

Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission

In the midst of heat wave, where you stand makes a big difference in temperature

In the midst of heat wave, where you stand makes a big difference in temperature

Teen sentenced for having knife outside Wilson Area High School

Teen sentenced for having knife outside Wilson Area High School

Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown

Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown

Wilson Borough woman accused of breaking toddler's leg
MGN

Wilson Borough woman accused of breaking toddler's leg

LVIA looking for volunteers to donate blood Tuesday
69 News

LVIA looking for volunteers to donate blood Tuesday

Penn Pump Park in Northampton County closed to public on weekends due to 'illegal activities'
Thinkstock

Penn Pump Park in Northampton County closed to public on weekends due to 'illegal activities'

Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash

Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
69 News

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request
69 News

Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request

Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly
69 News

Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care
69 News

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings
Crayola

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire
Brian Cobel

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
69 News

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
Kyle Gordon

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
MGN

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
69 News

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks
69 News

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
ArtsQuest

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam