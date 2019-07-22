Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This Sunday is the Lehigh Valley Puerto Rican Parade and Festival. Community members say this weekend's events will include large protests if Puerto Rico's governor hasn't resigned by then.

The streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico, were filled with protesters.

Some anticipated a million people would turn out to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello.

Several members of his cabinet were arrested by the FBI and some of his texts from a group chat were leaked.

Those texts contained derogatory statements about women, homosexuals and people who died in Hurricane Maria.

"I have to say it's the first time that I see people coming together, no matter their political ideologies. The first time I see them coming together for a common cause, which is to request that the governor resign," said Northampton County Community College professor Teresa Donate, who is in Puerto Rico.

Victor Martinez, the Le Mega Allentown radio host, was in Puerto Rico last week for another large-scale protest.

He says the Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population is watching what's happening in the streets of San Juan, and if the governor doesn't resign a local protest could happen the night before the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival at the PPL building.

"On Saturday 8 o'clock we are going to get together right in the footsteps of the PPL building, so when the building turns red and blue, we can bring our flags and express our patriotism and our pride and if he hasn't resigned by then demand that he resigned," Martinez said.