Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The shooting at Deja Vu may feel like deja vu to some.

This isn't the first time a shooting has happened outside the bar or in that area, and that has some on city council wanting to take stronger action.

In 2017 the city passed a nuisance abatement ordinance. It's a point-based system that can lead to a bar being shut down for a year.

Currently only one bar, the View Lounge, is on the list. However, Allentown City Councilwoman Candida Affa says that needs to change.

"The liquor control board should just shut them down," Affa said.

Affa is talking about Deja Vu after 10 people were shot outside the Allentown night time spot early Thursday morning.

Affa, a bar owner, says the owner needs to do a better job at knowing who's in his bar.

"You don't have to tolerate bad behavior," she said.

Even if it the violence happened outside the club, it's still the bar owner's responsibility, Affa said.

Deja Vu owner Osirus Guzman said the shooting could happen anywhere at any time, and stressed a strict security policy is in place to prevent weapons from being inside or on patrons as they leave the club.

The Lehigh County district attorney believes the shooting is most likely gang related.

"I was alarmed as I was the last time someone was shot out here because that was recently," said Mike Kulp, who lives at the nearby Allentown Rescue Mission.

This area of Hamilton is no stranger to shootings. Earlier this month a man was shot outside neighboring bar Catch 22. A man was shot outside DeJa Vu in 2018 and in 2016 a man was stabbed.

"You are bringing an element of crime to your establishment," Affa said.

Affa adds that's happening at late-night bars throughout Allentown.

This past weekend a brawl that Guzman admits he was a part of broke out in front of the View Lounge.

Affa wants to strengthen the city's nuisance ordinance laws, a point system for problem bars that can lead to the city shutting them down for a year. 12 points in a six-month period or 18 in a year will result in a year suspension. However, if a bar has no incidents in that year they are back at 0.

The View Lounge was recently given four points. The system is based off a review from the Allentown Police Department.

"This is probably the best tool to get these problem bars out of our city," she said.

But she admits it needs to be strengthened. Deja Vu does have seven violations with the LCB. During its most recent hearing for a liquor renewal in 2018 the LCB granted it with an administrative warning for past conduct.

Deja Vu next set to meet with LCB again in 2020.

Area legislators are calling on the board to declare them a nuisance and revoke their liquor license.