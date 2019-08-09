South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Kindergarten is one of the first milestones in life, but it can be scary for kids and their parents.

Fountain Hill Elementary School rolled out a new program, "South Side Stride," to try to change that.

The school is coming to the students. Teachers and staff were out en masse, and on a mission to visit 65 homes.

Behind each door is a new face, or a new family making the transition to kindergarten.

The teachers came bearing gifts, such as brightly colored backpacks, books and a new friend, the school mascot Fountain Hill Phil.

Principal Courtney Wertman Stambaugh says it was a great way to bring the school and the community together.

"We're looking forward to a great first day with all of our students but specially with our new Tigers," Stambaugh said.