South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners accepted a bid of $1.36 million on Wednesday from an Ephrata contractor for the township's 2019 local roadway repair and repaving project, scheduled to begin sometime in the middle of next month.

According to Assistant Public Works Manager Jerry Charvala, the lowest "responsive and responsible" bid was submitted by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company for $1,364,813.

He said the bid was significantly under the previously projected and budgeted $1.5 million that South Whitehall expected to pay. He said New Enterprise has the ability to recycle the blacktop it removes from township roads into blacktop millings to be used for other paving projects. He said that helped reduce the anticipated cost of the project.

Charvala said New Enterprise also sells the road repair and paving materials the township uses when undertaking its own road repair projects.

Roads to be paved in the township's southern area are sections of Catherine, Glick, Jefferson, Lindberg, Birch, and Americus avenues and Hickory Circle. Additional work will be performed on Broadway from Cetronia to Haines Mill Road. In Clifford Park streets to be fixed are portions of Brown, Ruth, Custer, 19th, 20th, 21st and Columbia streets.

He also said the exact repaving locations and the schedule of repair dates will be posted in advance on the township's website.