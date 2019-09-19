South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant

Newly promoted South Whitehall police sergeants Jaryd Winkelbauer, Eric Dotter, Kevin Smith and Andrew Gardo.

Newly promoted South Whitehall police sergeants Jaryd Winkelbauer, Eric Dotter, Kevin Smith and Andrew Gardo.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - As a result of a police department restructuring conducted earlier this year, four South Whitehall police officers were officially promoted to the rank of sergeant to serve in their respective platoons at Wednesday's township commissioners' meeting.

While the men were individually introduced by South Whitehall Chief of Police Glen Dorney, each of the recently promoted officers received their sergeant's pins from their wives. The promotions include annual salary increases of approximately $8,000 each.

Sgt. Eric Dotter will be assigned to the department's fourth platoon. He graduated from Parkland High School in 2005 and received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Penn State University four years later. Dotter graduated from the Allentown Police Academy in 2010 and has been working for South Whitehall since 2012.

Dotter is a firearms, taser and less lethal instructor. He is also a bike team member and project lifesaver coordinator. He and his wife Emily have two children – a daughter Peyton, 4, and son Andrew, 2.

Sgt. Kevin Smith is a 2010 graduate of Northampton High School and earned a criminal justice degree from Northampton Community College. He also graduated in 2014 from both the Pennsylvania Sheriff's and the Allentown Police academies in 2014.

Smith has been a police dog handler since 2018 with his K-9 partner "Drax." He will be working on the third platoon.

A Lehigh Valley native, Sgt. Andrew Gardo is a 2002 William Allen High School graduate. He served three years in the U.S. Army, which included a 2003 deployment to Iraq. In 2007, he earned an associate's degree in criminal justice and applied science from Lehigh County Community College. He graduated from the Allentown Police Academy in 2010.

Gardo has been a patrolman with South Whitehall since 2011. He's served as a field training officer and a firearms instructor. He is a member of the Municipal Emergency Response Team. He has been married to his wife, Heather, since 2017 and will be assigned to the second platoon.

Sgt. Jaryd Winkelbauer will be assigned to the first platoon. He graduated from Parkland High in 2005 and received an associate's degree in mechanical engineering technology from Penn State University. A 2011 Allentown Police Academy graduate, Winkelbauer began working as a patrolman in South Whitehall the following year. Since 2014, he has been a member of the Lehigh County Municipal Response Team. He is married and has a young son.

South Whitehall has a police department consisting of a total of 41 police officers. This includes two captains, three lieutenants, eight sergeants, four detectives, and 23 patrolmen.

In other business, the commissioners heard a presentation by township parks and recreation manager Mike Kukitz regarding the capital campaign to be undertaken for playground equipment for Covered Bridge Park. The park has an expected groundbreaking next year.

Kukitz said it's "a large project and not just a new playground."

"It will be a staple in the community," he stated.

Plan details are expected to be finalized next month, he said.

He said they're seeking support from local businesses and community members.