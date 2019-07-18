South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan

69 News

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners supported a sketch plan for the construction of a multi-unit storage facility during its Wednesday meeting. The plan is from a local landowner who wishes to develop a 16-acre parcel that's located off Route 309 South, bordered by Blue Barn Road on the west and Snowdrift Road on the south.

Engineer and land surveyor Mark Bradbury represented the property owner, Ted Lopsonzski, at the meeting. Bradbury said the land in question, currently zoned both rural-residential and highway-commercial, would need to be rezoned for the project to materialize.

Bradbury said there is currently a lack of available storage facility space in South Whitehall.

Mike Lopsonszki, also speaking for the developer, said the nearest facility is nearly filled to capacity at 98%. He also said the impact to the township would be minimal regarding infrastructure issues and the benefits would include tax revenue generation.

"This is the least invasive idea for this property," he stated.

Lopsonski's preliminary sketch plan outlined approximately 12 storage facilities some with climate-controlled units and an office. The storage structures also would be buffered from Route 309 and surrounding residences by tree forests.

Bradbury said with the planning commission's approval, he would begin testing soil on the property, which will cost between $18,000 to $20,000.

He also pointed out that he approached the commissioners last fall for a recommendation after he was hired to survey and test the land where the former Kuss Brothers Nursery was once located on Cedar Crest Boulevard. However, Bradbury said the Kuss' land tested as unsuitable for the intended redevelopment plan.

In other business, the commissioners approved an ordinance amending the parks and recreation codes to uniformly specify all township parks will be open from dawn to dusk daily. The ordinance also allows the township more control of both residents' special events held at the parks and further exceptions for township sponsored functions.

Finally, the board granted Dorney Park a waiver of subdivision and land development requirements for the removal of the more than two-decade-old "Island Water Works," and the installation of a new unnamed water ride designed to use less water.

According to township documents, the new ride is expected not to increase traffic, affect parking, or increase water or sewer usage.

The old ride will be removed at the end of this summer and the new attraction will be ready next spring.