South Whitehall Twp. restaurant closes temporarily after bathroom fire
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A restaurant in Lehigh County will be closed temporarily after a fire in a bathroom Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at the Parkland Family Restaurant on 2702 Walbert Avenue in South Whitehall Township.
