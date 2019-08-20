Lehigh Valley

Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A Lehigh County football team is losing its homefield advantage, at least for part of its season.

Southern Lehigh High School has been battling issues with its turf, and right now it's off limits. The first two home games will not be played at the Spartans stadium.

The district is crossing its fingers that'll give enough time for the turf to grow in.

Southern Lehigh says this saga started back in July when some sort of disease got to the turf. A landscaping company came out and treated it with herbicides. Also, officials said the turf has heat stress.

Because of that, landscaping crews are re-seeding, composting and aerating the field. It's getting inspected daily.

A representative says that their trying to give the grass the best chance at filling in. So, the first two home games won't be played at home.

The district says it's also reaching out to PIAA for their thoughts on whether and when the field can be played on.

Other than the first two home games, no other game locations have been changed. But that likely rides on how well the turf responds.

