Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case
WILSON, Pa. - A Wilson strip club which has seen several violent incidents will remain closed under a deal reached on Thursday.
Paul Bender, an attorney for Spanky's, said the club will stay closed until at least Jan. 5.
Under the agreement, Spanky's will stay closed for 11 months from the date the club was initially shuttered, on Feb. 5.
A nuisance action under the liquor code was withdrawn, meaning the club will keep its liquor license.
However, a nuisance action under common law was kept in place.
The club remains on the market to be sold, Bender said, and the business is still weighing its options.
If the club ends up being sold and the new owner intends to run the business as something other than a strip club, the closure and restraining order will be immediately lifted.
The 11-month closure would remain in place if the new owner would operate the building as a strip club.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for final land development plans by Depot Properties to develop a truck staging area for Mack Trucks during a meeting Thursday night. The vote was 4-0.Read More »
- Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10
- Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction
- Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
- 1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township
- Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township
- Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say
- 1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township
- Spring fire station floods as crews respond to storm calls
- Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub
- 30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
- Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field
- Storms cause problems across Berks County
- Heavy rain to blame for sinkhole, other problems in Reading
- Lower Macungie approves Mack Trucks staging facility plan
- Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction