Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case

WILSON, Pa. - A Wilson strip club which has seen several violent incidents will remain closed under a deal reached on Thursday.

Paul Bender, an attorney for Spanky's, said the club will stay closed until at least Jan. 5.

Under the agreement, Spanky's will stay closed for 11 months from the date the club was initially shuttered, on Feb. 5.

A nuisance action under the liquor code was withdrawn, meaning the club will keep its liquor license.

However, a nuisance action under common law was kept in place.

The club remains on the market to be sold, Bender said, and the business is still weighing its options.

If the club ends up being sold and the new owner intends to run the business as something other than a strip club, the closure and restraining order will be immediately lifted.

The 11-month closure would remain in place if the new owner would operate the building as a strip club.