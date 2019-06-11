Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire which displaced family of five

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Spontaneous combustion caused a fire which displaced a family of five early Sunday morning.

The house fire on the 3700 block of Timberlane Drive in Palmer Township, Northampton County was ruled accidental, according to the office of Deputy Chief Jim Alercia.

The cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion involving rags and paint brushes which had been used for staining the day before the fire.

The rags and brushes ignited. Nearby highly flammable objects caused the fire to rapidly spread.

The family of three adults and two children is safe, but they lost just about everything. Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to replace some of what the family lost.

The National Fire Protection Agency warns that some oil-based wood finishes have a tendency to spontaneously heat as they dry and cure.

"If rags or cloths wet with these finishes are mishandled, the spontaneous heating can accelerate and could lead to ignition and a fire," the agency says.