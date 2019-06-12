St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims
EASTON, Pa. - Easton Hospital, a member of the Steward Health Care family, and St. Luke’s University Health Network have announced a new partnership and clinical affiliation that will provide tele-stroke services to stroke patients at Easton Hospital.
Tele-stroke is the advanced telecommunications technology that enables real-time delivery of care via audio and video between different locations.
Easton Hospital, a certified Primary Stroke Center, and St. Luke’s, a Comprehensive Stroke Center, formed this partnership to better serve patients in Easton and across the region with stroke symptoms that require immediate treatment.
“Every minute during a stroke episode, your brain ages by 3 weeks,” said Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Neurologist at Easton Hospital.
“Our team at Easton Hospital is trained to care for stroke patients and if a patient is nearby and experiencing stroke symptoms, it is important to ‘think F.A.S.T.’ and seek care at the closest certified stroke center.”
F.A.S.T. – an acronym that is used to identify stroke symptoms – stands for face, arms, speech, and time. A person experiencing a stroke may display drooping or numbness on one side of the face, weakness or numbness in the arms, and difficulty talking or slurred speech.
“In stroke care where ‘time is brain’ and every second counts, the ability to care for the patient as quickly as possible is critical in making life-saving decisions,” said Daniel Ackerman, MD, Director of Stroke and Vascular Neurology at St. Luke’s.
“Working together, Easton Hospital and St. Luke’s will improve stroke outcomes throughout Easton and surrounding areas.”
Someone in America suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States, killing about 130,000 people each year, according to the American Stroke Association.
