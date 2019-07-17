St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
St. Luke's Hospital has built a truck it says will help its medical professionals train in the most realistic situations.
The mobile lab can also be converted to into a treatment center in an emergency.
St. Luke's Hospital unveiled its new simulation center on wheels in Fountain Hill which it built from the ground up.
Megan Augustine, the Director of St. Luke's Simulation Center, says the 34-foot-long truck is designed to help train everyone from doctors to med students.
"Anybody that deals with patients that has that desire that passion to want to improve patient's safety and the quality care of patients," Augustine said.
The room is equipped with all the typical medical equipment you'd see in a hospital room, and cameras record everything.
Users can work with 3D printed body parts or on a dummy of any age that can bleed, sweat, cry, make any sound a normal human makes. A dummy could even give birth.
"It does everything that a human can do with the exception of get up from the stretcher, sit up and walk out of the truck. However, that's coming in a couple years," Augustine said.
Simulation Center staff can monitor and control the situation from a control room inside.
"They can look and self-reflect and analyze and build that teamwork and communication skills," Augustine said.
"We can put the real medications and the real equipment onto this and turn it and flip it over," Augustine said.
St. Luke's got the $382,000 unit partly thanks to volunteers and the estate of a former staffer.
The hope is to have the Simulation Center hit the road next month.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair
The market is looking to hire about 20 to 30 employees for different jobs, from cooks and cashiers to bartenders.Read More »
- St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
- Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements
- Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
- E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Updated Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
- Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
- How to stay safe in the extreme heat
- Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
- Updated St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
- Updated Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair
- Updated Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements