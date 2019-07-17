St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital has built a truck it says will help its medical professionals train in the most realistic situations.

The mobile lab can also be converted to into a treatment center in an emergency.

St. Luke's Hospital unveiled its new simulation center on wheels in Fountain Hill which it built from the ground up.

Megan Augustine, the Director of St. Luke's Simulation Center, says the 34-foot-long truck is designed to help train everyone from doctors to med students.

"Anybody that deals with patients that has that desire that passion to want to improve patient's safety and the quality care of patients," Augustine said.

The room is equipped with all the typical medical equipment you'd see in a hospital room, and cameras record everything.

Users can work with 3D printed body parts or on a dummy of any age that can bleed, sweat, cry, make any sound a normal human makes. A dummy could even give birth.

"It does everything that a human can do with the exception of get up from the stretcher, sit up and walk out of the truck. However, that's coming in a couple years," Augustine said.

Simulation Center staff can monitor and control the situation from a control room inside.

"They can look and self-reflect and analyze and build that teamwork and communication skills," Augustine said.

"We can put the real medications and the real equipment onto this and turn it and flip it over," Augustine said.

St. Luke's got the $382,000 unit partly thanks to volunteers and the estate of a former staffer.

The hope is to have the Simulation Center hit the road next month.