St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley

The American Association of Medical Colleges says if current trends continue the United States could see a doctor shortage by the year 2032. St. Luke's says they have a plan to prevent it.

Dr's Rebecca Markson and Anish Parameswaran got their white coats and began their first year of residency at St. Luke's University Health Network.

They're a part of a residency expansion for St. Luke's in the hopes of preventing a predicted doctor shortage in the Lehigh Valley in the next 10 years or so.

"We started with this initiative several years ago in the planning where we started off with 180 residents. Now we're at 270 and we're going up to 430 and it's to respond to that doctor shortage," said James Orlando, St. Luke's Chief Graduate Medical Education officer.

Orlando says 70 percent of the residents have ties to the Lehigh Valley.

Markson grew up in Allentown, and Parameswaran did a sub residency at Easton's Anderson Campus last year.

"I feel like this is where I want to be even after my training," Parameswaran said.

Orlando says residents are more likely to stay where they train.

"So I think we're helping with the shortage but also reducing the barrier that patients have to access physicians," Markson said.

Orlando says about half of the residents are primary care, with the rest in the psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and dental fields.

They are all areas of need identified by St. Luke's community health needs assessment.

"These are people that I would want taking care of me you know 20 years from now or even right now," Orlando said.