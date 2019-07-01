St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
The American Association of Medical Colleges says if current trends continue the United States could see a doctor shortage by the year 2032. St. Luke's says they have a plan to prevent it.
Dr's Rebecca Markson and Anish Parameswaran got their white coats and began their first year of residency at St. Luke's University Health Network.
They're a part of a residency expansion for St. Luke's in the hopes of preventing a predicted doctor shortage in the Lehigh Valley in the next 10 years or so.
"We started with this initiative several years ago in the planning where we started off with 180 residents. Now we're at 270 and we're going up to 430 and it's to respond to that doctor shortage," said James Orlando, St. Luke's Chief Graduate Medical Education officer.
Orlando says 70 percent of the residents have ties to the Lehigh Valley.
Markson grew up in Allentown, and Parameswaran did a sub residency at Easton's Anderson Campus last year.
"I feel like this is where I want to be even after my training," Parameswaran said.
Orlando says residents are more likely to stay where they train.
"So I think we're helping with the shortage but also reducing the barrier that patients have to access physicians," Markson said.
Orlando says about half of the residents are primary care, with the rest in the psychiatry, neurology, dermatology and dental fields.
They are all areas of need identified by St. Luke's community health needs assessment.
"These are people that I would want taking care of me you know 20 years from now or even right now," Orlando said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round
Rick Doll arrived in Perkasie in 1985. Today, he proudly recalls what he learned about Menlo and is anxious to share it with others.Read More »
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Slate Belt Regional Police searching for suspects in church burglary
- Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures
- Upper Saucon police seeking person of interest in theft investigation
Latest From The Newsroom
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Updated Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island
- Volunteers concerned over high grass, weeds in Allentown cemetery
- Updated Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong
- Updated New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Updated Positive Parenting: Grocery lessons for kids
- Updated History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round