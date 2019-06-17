St. Luke's to expand care at Gnaden Huetten's emergency department

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network said Monday it will be expanding emergency care at its campus in Lehighton.

Gnaden Huetten's emergency department (ED) will offer expanded care starting July 1.

The enhancements to the campus include more beds, more behavioral health beds, new equipment and a refurbished interior.

St. Luke's will open a new walk-in urgent care facility in place of the emergency department at the Palmerton campus, also on July 1.

Additionally, St. Luke's is expanding patient transportation services for Carbon County, introducing: