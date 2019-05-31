St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In athletics rehabbing is a big part of the game. The same holds true for infrastructure.

St. Luke's is combining the two by turning the "old Pig Pen" on Allentown's Union Boulevard into a beacon for area athletes.

"This facility focuses on sports performance enhancement," John Graham said.

The 30,000-square-foot complex includes three turf fields, two strength training areas and a spectator area.

John Graham with St. Luke's says the goal is to give athletes of all ages not only rehab and training but a space to practice year round.

"What does a baseball team do in the winter? How do you train for baseball if not a facility to do it indoors," Graham said.

Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers is a project investor. He says his son, who's a highly recruited high school player in Tennesee, needs to go to several different location to get what will be at the facility come September.

The center isn't just for athletes. Whether it's battling back a fire or carrying someone to safety, emergency responders will have a specific training area too.