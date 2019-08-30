Stabbing victim walks into Allentown hospital, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was stabbed in Allentown early Friday morning but is refusing to cooperate with police, authorities said.
The 34-year-old victim walked into St. Luke's Allentown campus around 1:45 a.m., said Assistant Chief Gail Struss, Allentown Police Department.
He told police he tried to break up a fight between two females and got stabbed, but he is not cooperating with detectives and does not want police to investigate, Struss said.
Investigators believe the man was stabbed in the 100 block of North Madison Street, possibly inside of a home, police said.
He is expected to be okay.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
50 PPL workers began the trek from Allentown to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian Friday morning.Read More »
- Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Bethlehem unveils new murals in SouthSide Arts District
- Alumni association serves meal to Dieruff football team
- Stabbing victim walks into Allentown hospital, police say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Updated Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
- Updated Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Updated Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Updated Health Beat: Measles vaccine: Do you need one?
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Monroe County woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex trafficking, drug trafficking
- Bucks swim club reopens more than a week after tree fell on tent pavilion, injuring 9
- $500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted on drug charges