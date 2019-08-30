Stabbing victim walks into Allentown hospital, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was stabbed in Allentown early Friday morning but is refusing to cooperate with police, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim walked into St. Luke's Allentown campus around 1:45 a.m., said Assistant Chief Gail Struss, Allentown Police Department.

He told police he tried to break up a fight between two females and got stabbed, but he is not cooperating with detectives and does not want police to investigate, Struss said.

Investigators believe the man was stabbed in the 100 block of North Madison Street, possibly inside of a home, police said.

He is expected to be okay.