Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another comedy show is coming to Bethlehem.
Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia has added a second show at the Wind Creek Event Center.
He's set to perform on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The 8 p.m. show sold out, and tickets for the newly-added 10:30 p.m. show go on sale Tuesday.
Ticket prices are $35, $45, $55 and $75. For more information, visit Wind Creek's website.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
Once a development agreement is in place, the developer will identify and secure a hotel chainRead More »
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'
- Stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia coming to Wind Creek Event Center
- Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis
- Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad
- Bethlehem approves modern apartment building on North New Street
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe