Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather
Humidity can make keeping cool difficult.
Health experts say in the humidity, standard fans may not be enough to keep you from overheating.
The humidity prevents the body from properly cooling itself, and it’s best to use multiple methods like water and cool showers to beat the heat.
"When it is as hot as it's going to be this weekend, a box fan, although better than nothing. Isn't enough to keep you cool. Generally we recommend you go to places that have air conditioning, it's a great time to see a movie, go to the library,” said Dr. John Wilson, Director of Emergency Medicine at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
Warren County Health Officer Pete Summers says if you don't have air conditioning, there are several places you can go.
"The county has several locations it's identified as cooling centers, if people need to get out of the heat. If they don't have their own air conditioning. The county libraries will be open Friday and Saturday during the heat of the day."
