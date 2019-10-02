Start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month celebrated with Beards for Breasts fundraiser

Easton's Pearly Baker's Alehouse celebrated the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual Beards for Breasts fundraiser.

Organizers say it's a night full of surprises.

It was a packed house as participants auctioned their beards to the highest bidder.

The night featured raffles, live music and specials. Our own Jaccii Farris was there to help bring in the bids.

The annual event raises money for local cancer patients.