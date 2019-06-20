Lehigh Valley

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Some looking into action against liquor license

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 02:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 03:17 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State and local lawmakers weighed in on the shooting outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown Thursday in which 10 people were injured.

Shots rang out in the 300 block of Hamilton Street around 2 a.m., said Allentown Police Capt. Bill Lake. Investigators say the shooting is likely gang-related, and it appears at least one person was targeted.

State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Scheyer said they have contacted the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board about the incident and looked for information about action against the night club's liquor license.

The two lawmakers also:

  • Spoke with Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell, members of Council and law enforcement offering their assistance in obtaining state support for immediate and long-term needs; 
  • Discussed current anti-violence initiatives with key Allentown-based neighborhood organizations and sought insight about needed resources;
  • Contacted Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office about support and additional funding for anti-violence programs, most notably though the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)

State Sen. Pat Browne said he is also calling on the state liquor control board to look into the club's liquor license: 

I am moving immediately with my colleagues from Allentown in the state House, Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer, to call on the city of Allentown and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to take immediate and necessary steps to stop operations, declare the  Deja Vu establishment a nuisance bar and remove its liquor license and privilege to operate. This will greatly reduce the likelihood of further violent events from occurring at this location to the benefit of all Allentown residents. 

"There is absolutely no justification or rationalization that can begin to explain away last night's shooting," Schweyer said.

"Violence has no place in Allentown and I stand with our residents, community leaders and law enforcement in declaring that a safe City is priority one. As a lifelong resident of Allentown who grew up in Center City, I know we embrace community, compassion and diversity – not violence."

‘Today's shooting is a frightening moment for Allentown. It is clear we must do more as in local, state and federal government to protect all our citizens," Schlossberg said.

 "I remain dedicated to working with our friends in local and state government to stop this violence. Our role is a supportive one, and we are here to give whatever support is necessary."

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Lehigh, Northampton and part of Monroe counties, issued a statement Thursday morning:

I am horrified and heartbroken that Allentown has become the latest community affected by mass gun violence. Thankfully, there appear to be no fatalities but the trauma and pain inflicted on the survivors will last a lifetime. And, the fear instilled in our community as a result of this act will be long-lasting. My heart goes out to the victims in the hospital and their families and my deepest gratitude is extended to the first responders, medical personnel, and law enforcement for their unwavering service. The scourge of gun violence must be addressed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.

