State police: Caller talked woman into buying around $12K in Target gift cards
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A 64-year-old woman was told by a caller to buy around $12,000 worth of Target gift cards, state police said.
In early July an unidentified male called a woman and claimed to be from the International Hotel Group, which the woman was a member of, state police said.
The caller told the woman owed money to the business to kep her account open. The caller advised the woman to go the Target stores in Lower Macungie Township and Allentown and buy around $12,000 in gift cards, state police said.
The caller told the woman to give him the gift card numbers over the phone so they could be redeemed, state police said.
Once the numbers were given the caller hung up, and was unable to be reached, state police said.
State police are asking anyone with information contact state police at 610-395-1438.
