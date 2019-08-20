Lehigh Valley

State police: Caller talked woman into buying around $12K in Target gift cards

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:23 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:23 PM EDT

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A 64-year-old woman was told by a caller to buy around $12,000 worth of Target gift cards, state police said.

In early July an unidentified male called a woman and claimed to be from the International Hotel Group, which the woman was a member of, state police said.

The caller told the woman owed money to the business to kep her account open. The caller advised the woman to go the Target stores in Lower Macungie Township and Allentown and buy around $12,000 in gift cards, state police said.

The caller told the woman to give him the gift card numbers over the phone so they could be redeemed, state police said.

Once the numbers were given the caller hung up, and was unable to be reached, state police said.

State police are asking anyone with information contact state police at 610-395-1438.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:41 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 87%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business
Google

OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business

Training challenge tests firefighter fitness

Training challenge tests firefighter fitness

PPL project combines art and energy efficiency

PPL project combines art and energy efficiency

Allentown community members rally against violence

Allentown community members rally against violence

Possible power surge forces evacuations in Catasauqua

Possible power surge forces evacuations in Catasauqua

Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery

Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery

Shooting incident begins in Allentown, ends in Catasauqua
69 News

Shooting incident begins in Allentown, ends in Catasauqua

'Woofstock' draws animal lovers in celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary

'Woofstock' draws animal lovers in celebration of Woodstock's 50th anniversary

Indian heritage celebrated in downtown Allentown

Indian heritage celebrated in downtown Allentown

Fowler Center gives away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year

Fowler Center gives away school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year

Local high school student looks to beautify I-78 exit

Local high school student looks to beautify I-78 exit

'Lemon-Aiders' host Alex's Lemonade stand

'Lemon-Aiders' host Alex's Lemonade stand

Celebration held at SteelStacks to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

Celebration held at SteelStacks to celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

'Lose Your Gun' event urges community to turn away from violence

'Lose Your Gun' event urges community to turn away from violence

Caught on Camera: Car ends up on its side in Allentown fish hatchery waterway

Caught on Camera: Car ends up on its side in Allentown fish hatchery waterway

Allentown shooting leaves one man injured

Allentown shooting leaves one man injured

Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office

Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office

History's Headlines: Baby moon

History's Headlines: Baby moon

Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot

Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot

Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall

Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall

Northampton County rolling out new voting machines with touch screens, paper trail backup

Northampton County rolling out new voting machines with touch screens, paper trail backup

Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife
MGN

Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife

Wind Creek Bethlehem will have some service interruptions on gaming floor as changes are made

Wind Creek Bethlehem will have some service interruptions on gaming floor as changes are made

Caller allegedly threatens to wipe Lehigh County 'off the face of the earth'
69 News

Caller allegedly threatens to wipe Lehigh County 'off the face of the earth'

Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio
Kings Island

Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio

Fire heavily damages home in Allentown
Mike Nester

Fire heavily damages home in Allentown

Police arrest man after allegedly threatening ex for hours
MGN

Police arrest man after allegedly threatening ex for hours

Easton police charge four who allegedly swarmed police

Easton police charge four who allegedly swarmed police

The Killers coming to Wind Creek Event Center Sept. 19
Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Killers coming to Wind Creek Event Center Sept. 19

Renovation plans for King George Inn scratched from planning commission agenda
69 News

Renovation plans for King George Inn scratched from planning commission agenda

Northampton Borough Council signals preference for project

Northampton Borough Council signals preference for project

Lower Macungie grants extension for major project
69 News

Lower Macungie grants extension for major project

South Whitehall approves Jaindl land subdivision
69 News

South Whitehall approves Jaindl land subdivision

People of all faiths in Lehigh Valley gather at vigil in wake of mass shootings

People of all faiths in Lehigh Valley gather at vigil in wake of mass shootings

Northampton County former union workers lose bid for retroactive raise
69 News

Northampton County former union workers lose bid for retroactive raise

Forks Township Supervisors move ahead with new ladder truck for fire department
69 News

Forks Township Supervisors move ahead with new ladder truck for fire department

Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

Doctor cycles across Pa. to raise awareness of hospice care

Rice pudding in a cone, bubble waffle among new foods coming to Allentown Fair

Rice pudding in a cone, bubble waffle among new foods coming to Allentown Fair

State Theatre in Easton seeking evaluators for 2020 Freddy Awards

State Theatre in Easton seeking evaluators for 2020 Freddy Awards

New water attraction coming to Dorney Park in 2020
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

New water attraction coming to Dorney Park in 2020

Police: Drunken onlooker interfered with paramedics
MGN

Police: Drunken onlooker interfered with paramedics

Driver allegedly hits fellow motorist with wrench
69 News

Driver allegedly hits fellow motorist with wrench

Upper Saucon man allegedly fires shotgun at neighbor's garage

Upper Saucon man allegedly fires shotgun at neighbor's garage

Bethlehem zoners reject Bethlehem Manor addition request
69 News

Bethlehem zoners reject Bethlehem Manor addition request

Lehigh County Commissioners approve long-term spending plan
69 News

Lehigh County Commissioners approve long-term spending plan

IronPigs fall to Bats, 2-1 in a pitchers duel

IronPigs fall to Bats, 2-1 in a pitchers duel

Easton City Council approves 3 month parking permit for city employees
69 News

Easton City Council approves 3 month parking permit for city employees

Allentown Diocese says it's made changes in year since grand jury report

Allentown Diocese says it's made changes in year since grand jury report

Body cameras, in-car camera system coming to Easton Police Department

Body cameras, in-car camera system coming to Easton Police Department

DeSales professor: Economy is slowing down, but does not see recession in next 6 months

DeSales professor: Economy is slowing down, but does not see recession in next 6 months