State police charge P'burg woman in fatal pedestrian crash

L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Warren County, N.J., woman is facing vehicular homicide charges after she struck and killed a truck driver along Route 611 in the Slate Belt in 2017.

District Judge Alicia Zito on Thursday arraigned Tammy A. Tartaglia, of Hill Street in Phillipsburg, on single counts of vehicular aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the death of Etienna T. Longa in Lower Mount Bethel Township. The 55-year-old also faces five summary traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

She was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Route 611 in Lower Mount Bethel shortly after 10 a.m. Sept. 28, 2017, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. A trooper arrived to find a tractor trailer partially blocking the northbound lane and an unresponsive man laying the road, according to court records.

Police said Tartaglia had stopped at a driveway just north of the crash and was interviewed on scene. She reportedly told the trooper that Longa waived through the car that was directly in front of hers, and that the two made eye contact, according to records.

Tartaglia told authorities that's when the truck driver "just ran across the roadway like a dog," leaving her unable to avoid hitting him.

A state police investigation showed that most of the cab of Longa's truck was parked on the shoulder, while the trail blocked the northbound lane. Tartaglia was driving north on Route 611, when Longa stepped out of the cab and started to cross the road, according to police.

As she approached the truck, police said Tartaglia's vehicle moved into the southbound lane and struck Longa near the double yellow lane. Investigators said they used video surveillance from another tractor trailer leaving a parking space just north of the crash to determine that Tartaglia was driving between 50 and 59 mph, when she hit Longa near the driver's door.

Police said the vehicle that passed the truck just before Tartaglia established the safe speed for the conditions.

Longa was taken to Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough, where he was pronounced dead.

Tartaglia's next court date is a preliminary hearing tenatively scheduled for June 28.