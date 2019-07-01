State Police: Person reported to be armed with gun barricaded inside North Whitehall home

69 News

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State Police are at a Lehigh County home where they say a person reported to be armed with a gun is barricaded inside.

Authorities were called out to a home in the 2500 block of Rising Sun Road in North Whitehall Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have sealed off roads in the area.

State Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

The State Police has mobilized the Special Emergency Response Team to the scene.

At this point, authorities are not providing any further details.

