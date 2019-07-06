Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Lehigh County Friday afternoon.
The motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Church Road and Shady Drive in Lower Milford Township, state police said.
The 45-year-old Emmaus man died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the car and a passenger were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
A 69 News crew at the scene said the car's windshield was smashed.
The road was closed in the area as police investigated.
