Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

The motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Church Road and Shady Drive in Lower Milford Township, state police said.

The 45-year-old Emmaus man died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the car and a passenger were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A 69 News crew at the scene said the car's windshield was smashed.

The road was closed in the area as police investigated.