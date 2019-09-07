State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires
HANOVER TWP, Pa. - Pa. State Troopers are investigating multiple reports of slashed tires in Hanover Township.
The reports came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a report by state police.
Police said they responded to Copperhead Grill located on Airport Road to reports of eight vehicles with slashed tires.
A few moments later, police responded to the 2000 block of Hoover Avenue where it was discovered that a total of 25 vehicles had their tires slashed.
This comes after a slew of similar incidents in Bethlehem on the 1500 block of Catasauqua Road which police are still investigating. 42 vehicles were found with slashed tires.
Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incidents in Hanover Township to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Barracks.
Police did not indicate if the incidents are related.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem chief says fallen officer memorial will be rebuilt after DUI crash
Concrete blocks and bricks littered the ground at Bethlehem's fallen officers memorial Saturday.Read More »
- State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires
- Allentown's Interim Police Chief finishes last day on the job
- Woman sustains non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Allentown Shooting
- Police investigating late night shooting in Easton
- History's Headlines: The man who gave the world oil
- Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem chief says fallen officer memorial will be rebuilt after DUI crash
- Updated State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires
- Man seriously injured after allegedly trying to ride moving train
- Woman sustains non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Allentown Shooting
- Police investigating late night shooting in Easton
- Allentown's Interim Police Chief finishes last day on the job
- Police: Teen arrested for firing dozens of shots at home and city intersection
- Guests: Crow Hill features Bluegrass tunes ahead of Lyons Fiddle Festival
- Guests: Molding Men, Leading Ladies of Pottstown
- Pet of the Month: Alissa Mathisen, Pocono Greyhound Rescue