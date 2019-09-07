Lehigh Valley

State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires

Sep 07, 2019

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:16 PM EDT

HANOVER TWP, Pa. - Pa. State Troopers are investigating multiple reports of slashed tires in Hanover Township.

The reports came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a report by state police.

Police said they responded to Copperhead Grill located on Airport Road to reports of eight vehicles with slashed tires. 

A few moments later, police responded to the 2000 block of Hoover Avenue where it was discovered that a total of 25 vehicles had their tires slashed.

This comes after a slew of similar incidents in Bethlehem on the 1500 block of Catasauqua Road which police are still investigating. 42 vehicles were found with slashed tires.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incidents in Hanover Township to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Barracks.

Police did not indicate if the incidents are related.

