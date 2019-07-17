State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police responding to a reported arson in Lehigh County said they found the suspect with a Bic lighter in her hand.
State police were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Lake View Street in Heidelberg Township on July 11 to investigate an alleged arson. When troopers arrived, the homeowner reported that he was sleeping upstairs, when he heard Arlene A. Jones yelling, according to court records.
He told police that he went downstairs to find a fire burning in the center of his living room that he put out with a fire extinguisher. A state police trooper arrived and detained Jones with a lighter in her hand.
Court records do not indicate why Jones allegedly started the fire or her relationship to the homeowner. Court records list her address as the same address where the alleged crime occurred.
Authorities charged Jones with single counts of arson and dangerous burning. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned Jones hours after her arrest, setting bail at $25,000.
She was released from custody the next day after a bail bondsman posted bail on her behalf. Jones’ preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Friday.
