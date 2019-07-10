State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for the pickup truck that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County.

The crash tied up traffic for hours during the Wednesday morning commute, and cleanup lasted into the afternoon.

Police are calling it a hit-and-run that happened around 6 a.m. on I-78 east near the Cedar Crest Boulevard exit.

"This white pickup truck that we're looking for...cut off another motorist, which caused a chain-reaction crash and caused the tractor-trailer to flip over a barrier and into the grassy area," said Trooper Nathan Branosky, Pennsylvania State Police Troop M - Bethlehem. "So this white pickup did continue traveling eastbound, did not exit on Cedar Crest, it continued eastbound."

The tractor-trailer went off the road and pinned down a car in the ditch.

Officials say luckily, all three drivers involved were able to crawl out of their vehicles on their own and are being treated for minor injuries.

The crash caused a headache for motorists though. Cleanup took longer than usual because of hazardous material on the tractor-trailer.

"Fortunately for us, there were not leaks, so nothing got into the environment. However, it was a little difficult getting up over the barrier and not creating a leak. So that was our challenge and we were able to do that," said Assistant Chief Bill Sames, Salisbury Township Fire Company.

Even after the road reopened and traffic was flowing, crews still worked to remove the trailer which was wedged into the ditch.

"The plan is to try to drag it up the hill here, back onto the Cedar Crest property so we're not affecting the interstate. It's going to be slow and methodical so we don't do any more damage," Sames said.

State police will also be working to track down the driver of the white pickup truck.

Investigators say they will be viewing a number of surveillance videos, including one on the tractor-trailer, to help with their investigation.

Officials are also asking for the public's help. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information should call state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.