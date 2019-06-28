State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked
Authorities report to break-ins this week
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investgating a pair of recent Lehigh County car break-ins that authorities believe are linked to a series of other thefts.
State police with the Fogelsville barracks report that someone broke into a pickup truck in the 6600 block of Hauser Road in Lower Macungie Township sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday. The truck was unlocked and parked in a private parking lot next to the victim's home, according to a news release.
The thief reportedly stole a pair of sunglasses and a flashlight. Police said they currently do not have a suspect in the break-in, according to the news release.
Another car break-in was reported in the 1200 block of Walnut Lane in Lower Macungie. State police said it happened sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, while the car was parked in the victim's driveway.
Police said the car was unlocked. The thief reportedly made off with the victim's wallet, debit card and dirver's license.
State police said there have been numerous car break-ins in the surrounding areas that authorities believe are linked.
