State police use Taser on fleeing dirt bike rider

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege a dirt bike rider led state police on a chase before losing control of his bike and trying to outrun troopers on foot.

A pair of state police troopers were stopped at Airport Road and Avenue A about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, when they spotted several dirt bikes riding north on Airport Road without head lights or taillights, according to court records. When troopers tried to stop them, the riders looked over their shoulders and sped away on Airport Road.

Two of the riders led troopers onto Schoenersville Road. One of the riders – later identified as Abdula J. Allen – allegedly rode into oncoming traffic, drove over the center median and weaved in and out of traffic to elude capture, according to court records.

After several loops on Schoenersville Road, the two riders sped back to Airport Road, where Allen started to lose control of his dirt bike. He allegedly damaged a front yard, spun around and headed toward the troopers before dumping his bike.

Allen tried to outrun authorities, ignoring orders to get on the ground. One of the troopers eventually used his Taser to subdue him. A records check revealed a suspended driver's license, no motorcycle license and no registration or insurance on the dirt bike, according to police.

Police charged Allen, of Green Street in Allentown, with a single misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding and a dozen traffic offenses, including reckless driving. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 23-year-old, setting bail at $25,000.

He was released from custody on Wednesday after bondsman posted bail on his behalf. Allen awaits a preliminary hearing date.