State police use Taser on fleeing dirt bike rider
Police: Rider was unlicensed, driving recklessly
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege a dirt bike rider led state police on a chase before losing control of his bike and trying to outrun troopers on foot.
A pair of state police troopers were stopped at Airport Road and Avenue A about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24, when they spotted several dirt bikes riding north on Airport Road without head lights or taillights, according to court records. When troopers tried to stop them, the riders looked over their shoulders and sped away on Airport Road.
Two of the riders led troopers onto Schoenersville Road. One of the riders – later identified as Abdula J. Allen – allegedly rode into oncoming traffic, drove over the center median and weaved in and out of traffic to elude capture, according to court records.
After several loops on Schoenersville Road, the two riders sped back to Airport Road, where Allen started to lose control of his dirt bike. He allegedly damaged a front yard, spun around and headed toward the troopers before dumping his bike.
Allen tried to outrun authorities, ignoring orders to get on the ground. One of the troopers eventually used his Taser to subdue him. A records check revealed a suspended driver's license, no motorcycle license and no registration or insurance on the dirt bike, according to police.
Police charged Allen, of Green Street in Allentown, with a single misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding and a dozen traffic offenses, including reckless driving. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 23-year-old, setting bail at $25,000.
He was released from custody on Wednesday after bondsman posted bail on his behalf. Allen awaits a preliminary hearing date.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
50 PPL workers began the trek from Allentown to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian Friday morning.Read More »
- Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Bethlehem unveils new murals in SouthSide Arts District
- Alumni association serves meal to Dieruff football team
- Stabbing victim walks into Allentown hospital, police say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case
- Updated Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.
- Updated Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Updated Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike
- Fire at cosmetics company in Reading ruled accident, caused by electrical issue
- Health Beat: Measles vaccine: Do you need one?
- Local workers head south ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible landfall
- Monroe County woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex trafficking, drug trafficking
- Bucks swim club reopens more than a week after tree fell on tent pavilion, injuring 9
- $500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted on drug charges