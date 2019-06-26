State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton announced its 2019-20 season, the 93rd season at the historic venue.
Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members on Thursday, August 1 and to the public on Thursday, August 15.
The opening month of the season features previously announced performances by The Piano Guys, comedian T.J. Miller and the first of eight Broadway shows – Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.
Additional highlights include the Discovery Channel's Josh Gates, Harrison Greenbaum of America's Got Talent fame, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, The Midtown Men and The Ten Tenors with special guest Jackie Evancho.
Aside from Beautiful, the 93rd season at the State Theatre also includes seven other Broadway shows including The Jersey Boys, Stomp, The Color Purple, Rent, Bandstand and more.
A number of previously announced shows are already on sale or will go on sale prior to August 1, including Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, Straight No Chaser, Cirque Dreams: Holidaze and Oh What a Night of Rock N Roll.
Below is a list of shows for the 2019-20 season. A complete list of the State Theatre's 2019-2020 season can also be found at www.statetheatre.org.
THE PIANO GUYS On Sale Now
Friday September 13 7:30 PM
T.J. MILLER
Saturday, September 21 8 PM
BEAUTIFUL
The Carole King Musical
Wednesday, September 25 7:30 PM
THE FOUR ITALIAN TENORS
Salute to Four Great Italian Tenors
Friday, October 11 8 PM
OH WHAT A NIGHT OF ROCK N ROLL On Sale Now
Saturday, October 19 7:00 PM
JOSH GATES LIVE
An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters and Tales of Adventure!
Wednesday, October 23 7:30 PM
HARRISON GREENBAUM
What Just Happened? A Comedy & Magic Show
Friday, October 25 7:30 PM
KREEPS WTH KIDS
Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos, Jim Forentine
Friday, November 8 8 PM
THE ELF ON THE SHELF
A Christmas Musical
Thursday, November 14 6 PM
JIM WITTER: FIRE & RAIN
Era of James Taylor & Carole King
Friday, November 15 7:30 PM
COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD
Scared Scriptless Tour
Saturday, November 16 8 PM
CAT COUNTRY 96 JINGLE JAM
Wednesday, November 20 7:30 PM
THE MIDTOWN MEN
Stars of the Original Cast of Jersey Boys
Thursday, November 21 7:30 PM
CRAIG THATCHER BAND: THE MUSIC OF TOM PETTY
Friday, November 22 7:30 PM
CHRIS COLLINS & BOULDER CANYON: A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS
Thursday, December 5 7:30 PM
THE TEN TENORS with Special Guest JACKIE EVANCHO
Home for the Holidays
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian
NUTCRACKER
Saturday, December 7 7:30 PM
JERSEY BOYS
The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Thursday, December 12 7:30 PM
CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE On Sale to Members July 16, Public July 22
Thursday, December 19 7:30 PM
STRAIGHT NO CHASER On Sale Now
The Open Bar Tour
Sunday, December 22 3 PM & 7 PM
COMEDY PET THEATER
Friday, January 10 7 PM
Outside Promoter: Exquisite Bride
The 5th Annual WEDDING EXPO
Sunday, January 12th, 1PM – 4 PM
STOMP
Friday, January 17 7:30 PM
THE HIT MEN
Relive Rock's Classic Hits with Musicians Hall of Fame Honorees
Saturday, January 25 7:30 PM
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
Saturday, February 1 7 PM
ABBA MANIA
Friday, February 7 7:30 PM
RENT
Sunday, February 9 3 PM & 8 PM
The CHOIR of MAN
The best pub concert you've ever been to!
BANDSTAND
Thursday, March 12 7 PM
THE FAB FAUX
with The Hogshead Horns, The Creme Tangerine Strings
Saturday, March 14 8 PM
RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS
It's Bagpipes. It's Rock. It's Bagrock!
Special guest Liberty High School Grenadier Pipes & Drums
Saturday, March 21 7:30 PM
THE NEW YORK TENORS with Special Guest RONAN TYNAN
Thursday, March 27 8 PM
DANCING WITH THE LEHIGH VALLEY STARS
Local Stars TBD Proceeds benefit the FREDDY© Awards Program
Thursday, April 2 7 PM
ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN
Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works
Saturday, April 4 7:30 PM
THE ORCHESTRA: STARRING FORMER MEMBERS OF ELO
Saturday, April 25 7:30 PM
THE COLOR PURPLE
Saturday, May 2 2 PM & 7:30 PM
RIVERDANCE
25th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, June 17 7 PM
