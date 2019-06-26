State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton announced its 2019-20 season, the 93rd season at the historic venue.

Tickets for the new season will go on sale to State Theatre Members on Thursday, August 1 and to the public on Thursday, August 15.

The opening month of the season features previously announced performances by The Piano Guys, comedian T.J. Miller and the first of eight Broadway shows – Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.

Additional highlights include the Discovery Channel's Josh Gates, Harrison Greenbaum of America's Got Talent fame, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, The Midtown Men and The Ten Tenors with special guest Jackie Evancho.

Aside from Beautiful, the 93rd season at the State Theatre also includes seven other Broadway shows including The Jersey Boys, Stomp, The Color Purple, Rent, Bandstand and more.

A number of previously announced shows are already on sale or will go on sale prior to August 1, including Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, Straight No Chaser, Cirque Dreams: Holidaze and Oh What a Night of Rock N Roll.

Below is a list of shows for the 2019-20 season. A complete list of the State Theatre's 2019-2020 season can also be found at www.statetheatre.org.

THE PIANO GUYS On Sale Now

Friday September 13 7:30 PM

T.J. MILLER

Saturday, September 21 8 PM

BEAUTIFUL

The Carole King Musical

Wednesday, September 25 7:30 PM

THE FOUR ITALIAN TENORS

Salute to Four Great Italian Tenors

Friday, October 11 8 PM

OH WHAT A NIGHT OF ROCK N ROLL On Sale Now

Saturday, October 19 7:00 PM

JOSH GATES LIVE

An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters and Tales of Adventure!

Wednesday, October 23 7:30 PM

HARRISON GREENBAUM

What Just Happened? A Comedy & Magic Show

Friday, October 25 7:30 PM

KREEPS WTH KIDS

Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos, Jim Forentine

Friday, November 8 8 PM

THE ELF ON THE SHELF

A Christmas Musical

Thursday, November 14 6 PM

JIM WITTER: FIRE & RAIN

Era of James Taylor & Carole King

Friday, November 15 7:30 PM

COLIN MOCHRIE & BRAD SHERWOOD

Scared Scriptless Tour

Saturday, November 16 8 PM

CAT COUNTRY 96 JINGLE JAM

Wednesday, November 20 7:30 PM

THE MIDTOWN MEN

Stars of the Original Cast of Jersey Boys

Thursday, November 21 7:30 PM

CRAIG THATCHER BAND: THE MUSIC OF TOM PETTY

Friday, November 22 7:30 PM

CHRIS COLLINS & BOULDER CANYON: A JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS

Thursday, December 5 7:30 PM

THE TEN TENORS with Special Guest JACKIE EVANCHO

Home for the Holidays

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian

NUTCRACKER

Saturday, December 7 7:30 PM

JERSEY BOYS

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Thursday, December 12 7:30 PM

CIRQUE DREAMS: HOLIDAZE On Sale to Members July 16, Public July 22

Thursday, December 19 7:30 PM

STRAIGHT NO CHASER On Sale Now

The Open Bar Tour

Sunday, December 22 3 PM & 7 PM

COMEDY PET THEATER

Friday, January 10 7 PM

Outside Promoter: Exquisite Bride

The 5th Annual WEDDING EXPO

Sunday, January 12th, 1PM – 4 PM

STOMP

Friday, January 17 7:30 PM

THE HIT MEN

Relive Rock's Classic Hits with Musicians Hall of Fame Honorees

Saturday, January 25 7:30 PM

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Saturday, February 1 7 PM

ABBA MANIA

Friday, February 7 7:30 PM

RENT

Sunday, February 9 3 PM & 8 PM

The CHOIR of MAN

The best pub concert you've ever been to!

BANDSTAND

Thursday, March 12 7 PM

THE FAB FAUX

with The Hogshead Horns, The Creme Tangerine Strings

Saturday, March 14 8 PM

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

It's Bagpipes. It's Rock. It's Bagrock!

Special guest Liberty High School Grenadier Pipes & Drums

Saturday, March 21 7:30 PM

THE NEW YORK TENORS with Special Guest RONAN TYNAN

Thursday, March 27 8 PM

DANCING WITH THE LEHIGH VALLEY STARS

Local Stars TBD Proceeds benefit the FREDDY© Awards Program

Thursday, April 2 7 PM

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works

Saturday, April 4 7:30 PM

THE ORCHESTRA: STARRING FORMER MEMBERS OF ELO

Saturday, April 25 7:30 PM

THE COLOR PURPLE

Saturday, May 2 2 PM & 7:30 PM

RIVERDANCE

25th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, June 17 7 PM