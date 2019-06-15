SteelStacks Grand Prix races into Bethlehem, for a good cause

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the shadow of Bethlehem Steel's iconic blast furnaces, community members are trying to beat cancer to the finish line.

The SteelStacks Grand Prix is racing into Bethlehem this weekend for the third straight year.

The event pits corporate teams against each other for top honors and opens up the track for two sessions of public racing.

For a night that was all about the public racing, it got pretty competitive. That's what organizers are aiming for: Fast and fun and all for a good cause.

The 3rd annual SteelStacks Grand Prix features go-karts capable of speeds around 45 miles per hour.

The event helps give back to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

$5 from every race goes to the foundation, and presenting partners James Stocklas and Barry Bartakovits are matching dollar-for-dollar on top of it.

The Corporate Racing Challenge starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

35 teams will be vying for first-place trophies.

IndyCar driver and Nazareth Area High School alumnus Sage Karam will be here among others.

Another public racing session will take place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.