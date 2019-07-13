Climber captured from atop SteelStacks Saturday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After more than 21 hours, a man who climbed an old Bethlehem Steel blast furnace is in police custody
A trespasser climbed roughly 280 feet to the top of an old Bethlehem Steel blast furnace at the SteelStacks complex at 7 p.m. Friday and was captured on the furnace platform just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities initially did not go up after the man because the furnace was not safe to climb.
The man perched on a single narrow beam. Police said access to him was extremely limited and his location was very unsafe.
Crews at the scene reported hearing the man repeatedly yelling, "Identification 3-2-1."
Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio asked the public to keep away from the area.
"We don't want to supply this man with an audience, give him some time and space, so we can negotiate with him and end this peacefully," DiLuzio said.
The Bethlehem Police Department, along with multiple other public safety agencies are still on the scene.
