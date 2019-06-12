Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A memorial in Bethlehem is moving down the street.

The Steelworkers Veterans Memorial will relocate from Third and Polk streets to a new plaza at the National Museum of Industrial History, the museum announced Tuesday.

The move makes way for the development of a 585-spot parking deck.

The Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority received a $25,000 state grant to help move the monument.

Groundbreaking on the museum's new plaza is expected to start later in 2019, the NMIH said.

The memorial was dedicated in 1989 by then Bethlehem Steel CEO Walt Williams.